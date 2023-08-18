Peterborough driver’s blood-alcohol level over 3 times legal limit: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is facing impaired driving charges after an incident in a parking lot in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of suspected impaired driving in the parking lot of a business in the area of McDonnel and Aylmer streets.

Police say officers noticed open alcohol in the vehicle and signs of impairment from the driver. Further testing determined the driver’s blood-alcohol level was three times over the legal limit.

The 43-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 5.