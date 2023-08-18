Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough driver’s blood-alcohol level over 3 times legal limit: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 11:04 am
Peterborough police say a driver's blood-alcohol limit was three times the legal limit after they found her driving in a parking lot on Aug. 17. 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a driver's blood-alcohol limit was three times the legal limit after they found her driving in a parking lot on Aug. 17. 2023. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is facing impaired driving charges after an incident in a parking lot in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of suspected impaired driving in the parking lot of a business in the area of McDonnel and Aylmer streets.

Police say officers noticed open alcohol in the vehicle and signs of impairment from the driver. Further testing determined the driver’s blood-alcohol level was three times over the legal limit.

The 43-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 5.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Impaired driving charges laid after 2 vehicle crash on The Parkway in Peterborough'
Impaired driving charges laid after 2 vehicle crash on The Parkway in Peterborough
Related News
Impaired DrivingPeterborough Police ServiceDrunk DrivingPeterborough impaired drivingtriple the legal limitthree times legal limit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices