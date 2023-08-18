Woman assaulted while walking her dog: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is investigating an assault on a woman who was out walking her dog.

Investigators say the woman and her dog were in the area of Water Street and Maple Street Thursday afternoon when she was approached by a stranger.

They say an unknown woman approached the other woman and her dog, walking up from behind around 5 p.m. The woman apparently was shouting about her dog not being on a leash.

Investigators say the woman then pushed the other in the chest, causing the victim to fall backwards into a hedge.

They are looking for a woman in her mid-20s with a slim build and short, dirty blond hair and acne on her face. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and dark-orange khaki-style pants.

This is the second time in less than a week that a dog walker in Guelph has been assaulted. A man out walking his dog in the Victoria Road North-Eramosa Road area on Saturday suffered a broken nose when he was approached by a man.

Anyone with information on the latest incident should contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.