Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 sent to hospital following stabbing at Sherbrooke Street home in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 10:56 am
Click to play video: 'Stabbing on Sherbrooke Street in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital'
Stabbing on Sherbrooke Street in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital
Peterborough police say one person is in custody following a stabbing at a residence on Sherbrooke Street on Aug. 18, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing at a resident in Peterborough on Friday morning.

Around 8:05 a.m., the Peterborough Police Service responded to a disturbance on Sherbrooke Street near Park Place.

Police say officers learned that one male had suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The victim was transported to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, where he was treated. He has since been released, police said.

Police deployed their canine unit to help track a suspect, who was located in the area of Park and Parnell streets.

One person is in custody, however, police say the investigation is ongoing.

There is no word yet on what charges will be laid.

Story continues below advertisement

— more to come

Click to play video: 'Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada'
Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada

 

Related News
StabbingPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimepeterborough stabbingSherbrooke StreetSherbrooke Street stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices