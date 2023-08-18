1 sent to hospital following stabbing at Sherbrooke Street home in Peterborough

See more sharing options

One person was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing at a resident in Peterborough on Friday morning.

Around 8:05 a.m., the Peterborough Police Service responded to a disturbance on Sherbrooke Street near Park Place.

Police say officers learned that one male had suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The victim was transported to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, where he was treated. He has since been released, police said.

Police deployed their canine unit to help track a suspect, who was located in the area of Park and Parnell streets.

One person is in custody, however, police say the investigation is ongoing.

There is no word yet on what charges will be laid.

— more to come