Fire

Wind picking up around Ross Moore Lake prompts evacuation orders and boundary restrictions

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 11:09 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Next 24 to 48 hours could be the most challenging of the summer'
B.C. wildfires: Next 24 to 48 hours could be the most challenging of the summer
Cliff Chapman, director of wildfire operations for the BC Wildfire Service, warned every British Columbian Thursday Aug. 17, 2023 the next 24 to 48 hours could be the most challenging for residents and crews of the fire season. He said now is not the time to ignore any evacuation alerts or orders.
Across the province high winds are fueling wildfires and the Ross Moore wildfire is no different.

The fire burning 10 kilometres outside of Kamloops is currently mapped at 7,853 hectares and Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) officials expanded evacuation orders Thursday.

Forty properties in the Lac La Jeune area, specifically Copper Desert Country and Grasslands areas, are now on an evacuation order. The full list of properties affected can be found below.

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Latest in Kamloops wildfire fight'
B.C. wildfires: Latest in Kamloops wildfire fight

An additional 352 properties in the TNRD remain on evacuation alert.

The new orders follow BC Wildfire issuing an Area Restriction Order in the vicinity of the fire, that took effect at noon Thursday. It will be enforced until noon on Aug. 31.

Orders have been expanded around the Ross Moore Lake wildfire View image in full screen
Orders have been expanded around the Ross Moore Lake wildfire. Courtesy: TNRD

With the order in place, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area unless, among other things, they are working to suppress the fire or live in the area, are not under an evacuation order, or doing agricultural work.

BC Wildfire said in its Thursday update that peak winds are expected to occur during the heat of the day and the risk will shift with a new weather system moving in.

“Wind speeds will be up to 25 km/hr gusting 50 km/hr,” reads the update.

Click to play video: '‘We’re really being put to the test’: U.S., Mexican crews helping B.C. firefighters'
‘We’re really being put to the test’: U.S., Mexican crews helping B.C. firefighters

“A cold front passing overnight will cause winds to shift from southwest to northwest. Winds of 20km/hr gusting 40 km/hr will remain high overnight and continue throughout the day on Friday.”

The evacuation alert relates to the following properties.

  • 5140 Lac Le Jeune Rd
  • 5240 Lac Le Jeune Rd
  • 6388 to 6416 Ashley Rd
  • 5115 to 5380 Jackson Rd
  • 4680 to 6455 Long Lake Rd
  • 5465 to 5585 Mannings Rd
  • 5960 to 6381 Weir Rd
  • all areas are highlighted red in in the attached map.
