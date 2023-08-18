SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Downton Lake wildfire prompts new evacuation order north of Pemberton

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. officials predict record-breaking wildfire season to worsen this week'
B.C. officials predict record-breaking wildfire season to worsen this week
Several new evacuation orders and alerts are being issued across British Columbia, as officials warn this could be the most challenging stretch yet of the province's wildfire season. Global News meteorologist Kristi Gordon explains how the situation became so dire, and what's expected in the forecast.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District has issued a new evacuation order for residents near Gun Lake and Tyaughton Lake north of Pemberton, B.C.

The order is related to the Downton Lake wildfire, which has grown to more than 2,600 hectares in size, and amid strong winds and dry conditions.

The new order covers all properties in the Slim Creek, Tyaughton Lake and Gun Creek Road areas.

The nearby community of Gold Bridge remains under an evacuation alert.

An expanded evacuation order was issued Thursday evening for the Downton Lake wildfire. View image in full screen
An expanded evacuation order was issued Thursday evening for the Downton Lake wildfire. SLRD

Officials said accommodation in the area was limited and urged evacuees to try and make arrangements to stay with family or friends.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Those without another option can register for emergency accommodations by calling the SLRD EOC-ESS at 604-698-9812.

More on BC
BC WildfireBC wildfiresEvacuationEvacuation Orderbc wildfire seasonDownton Lake wildfiredownton lakedowntown lake evacuation order
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices