Downton Lake wildfire prompts new evacuation order north of Pemberton

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District has issued a new evacuation order for residents near Gun Lake and Tyaughton Lake north of Pemberton, B.C.

The order is related to the Downton Lake wildfire, which has grown to more than 2,600 hectares in size, and amid strong winds and dry conditions.

The new order covers all properties in the Slim Creek, Tyaughton Lake and Gun Creek Road areas.

The nearby community of Gold Bridge remains under an evacuation alert.

An expanded evacuation order was issued Thursday evening for the Downton Lake wildfire. SLRD

Officials said accommodation in the area was limited and urged evacuees to try and make arrangements to stay with family or friends.

Those without another option can register for emergency accommodations by calling the SLRD EOC-ESS at 604-698-9812.