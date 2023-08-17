‘Not acceptable’: B.C. repeat offender sentenced to 1 day in jail for racist random attack

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. repeat offender who hit an Asian student with a pole in a random, racist attack in downtown Vancouver last year, is free in the community after being sentenced to time already served plus probation.

Mohammed Majidpour, 35, struck the 19-year-old woman over the back of the head with a pole as she walked near Dunsmuir and Cambie streets on Sept. 27, and hurled a racial slur, according to police.

Global News has learned Majidpour told the young woman to “go back to China.”

Hours later that same day, he torched a car in the 600-block of Richards Street.

After pleading guilty to assault with a weapon and arson damaging property in May, Majidpour was sentenced to one day in jail on Aug. 2 with credit for three months time served, and two years probation.

“A one-day sentence is really showing that these issues of hate are being underrecognized by our community,” said Elimin8Hate executive director Audrey Wong.

“It’s disheartening that this has not stopped in 2023. We’ve had these conversations time and time again, however all we can do is have hope and galvanize the up-and-coming generations to take action and to make a difference.”

Majidpour also received a one-day jail sentence with credit for one month time served followed by two years probation for a theft on Oct. 16. The VPD said he stole $330 worth of leggings from a downtown Vancouver store, just two hours and 18 minutes after he was released from custody on a separate charge.

The BC Prosecution Service said two other charges, theft under $5,000 related to an arrest at a clothing retailer in a Richmond shopping mall in July 2022, and breach of probation, were stayed.

In 2021, Majidpour was accused of stalking a woman through Vancouver’s Chinatown, in connection with a video of a man following Jamie Coutts through the streets for half an hour.

A criminal harassment charge against him was stayed.

Since August 2015, Majidpour has amassed more than thirty convictions in B.C. including three for assault, six for assault with a weapon and two for uttering threats.

His most common sentence is one day in jail followed by probation.

B.C.’s Opposition leader said the justice Majidpour received is an example of our province’s catch and release court system.

“A violent repeat offender like Mr. Majidpour, who’s got over 30 prior convictions, can smash a young Asian woman over the head with a pole, yell out racial slurs and the consequence is a sentencing to a day in jail,” BC United leader Kevin Falcon said.

“It’s not acceptable and at some point we have to get to a place where we say you know what, the rights of the community are going to take precedence over the right of a violent repeat offender to be released back into the community.”

In April, the province announced 12 regional hubs of police, prosecutors and probation officers focused on tackling violent repeat offenders in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey, New Westminster, Abbotsford, Kamloops, Nanaimo, Kelowna, Cranbrook, Prince George, Terrace and Williams Lake.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General confirmed all 12 hubs became operational in May, and as of Aug. 11, 212 individuals “who have been determined to meet the criteria of violent offending” are participating in the program.

Global News requested an interview with Public Safety minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth but staff said he was unavailable Thursday.

Majidpour, who is of no fixed address according to court documents, must abide by 14 conditions of his probation.

They include attending, participating in and completing programming or treatment for alcohol or drug addiction as directed by his probation officer, not consuming alcohol or drugs, not possessing any weapons or knives, and not possessing incendiary devices like lighters, matches, jerry cans, fire accelerant or fireworks.