It’s getting hot, hot hot in southwest Sask. as temperatures rise to mid 30s

A scorching heatwave is going through the southwest part of Saskatchewan as temperatures reach the mid 30s.

Environment and Climate Canada has issued a heat warning for the majority of southwestern Saskatchewan, but it won’t affect Regina and Saskatoon.

“That heat is coming from the northwestern sections of the United States as well as southern B.C. and southern Alberta,” said Danielle Desjardins. “So, that heat is translating to the east and will affect southwestern Saskatchewan mainly today.”

Folks out in Moose Jaw are taking advantage of the heatwave and making a summer splash. Curtis Sorestad who went to take a dip in the local pool during his lunchbreak is enjoying the chance for a cool swim.

“It’s unfortunate for a lot of the farmers … but for your average person, it can be (nice) to a certain extent,” said Sorestad. “I like the heat but not that hot.”

Iris McDowell is also dealing with the heat by taking an afternoon swim.

“I come here every year, all summer, every summer,” said McDowell. “I love the heat.”

The southwestern region can expect highs between 33 and 38 degrees Celsius until things cool off Friday night. Meteorologists say this may be the last heat wave of the season.

– with files from Katherine Ludwig