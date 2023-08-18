Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.S. Liberals call for province-wide vulnerable persons registry

By Vanessa Wright Global News
Posted August 18, 2023 10:56 am
Click to play video: 'N.S. government opposition, advocates push for creation of vulnerable persons registry'
N.S. government opposition, advocates push for creation of vulnerable persons registry
The N.S. Liberal government and local advocates are calling on the Houston government to adopt a vulnerable persons registry province-wide. The registry would keep track of residents living with health or mobility issues and make it easier to evacuate them during an emergency. Vanessa Wright has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Liberal opposition in N.S. is calling for a province-wide vulnerable persons registry, as a tool to keep at-risk individuals safe during emergencies.

In the wake of the recent severe weather events, Liberals and local advocates are saying a registry would keep track of individuals living with mobility, vision and hearing impairments, in order to ensure they are properly accounted for during evacuations.

“It would give them peace of mind,” says Cole Harbour-Dartmouth MLA, Loreleli Nicoll.

Cole Harbour-Dartmouth MLA, Lorelei Nicoll today at her constituency office in Dartmouth. View image in full screen
Cole Harbour-Dartmouth MLA, Lorelei Nicoll today at her constituency office in Dartmouth. Vanessa Wright/Global News

Nicoll says there has been a lack of communication with past emergencies, and it has threatened the safety of vulnerable communities.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is critical that our loved ones are looked after.”

Disability rights activist, Anne Camozzi, says she’s disappointed with the scarce systems in place to keep disabled people safe.

“They’re saying now to people with disabilities, just wing it. If you need an ambulance, just wing it,” says Camozzi.

More on Health

She says municipalities aren’t adequately equipped to meet the needs of vulnerable people in critical moments.

“I’ve been told that if I need to evacuate from my home after an emergency, I should call an ambulance,” says Camozzi. “But an ambulance doesn’t take my mobility device … ambulances aren’t equipped to take mobility devices. So where does the ambulance take me? And then when I get there, what do I do?'”

Trending Now

Halifax Regional Municipality and Kings County have implemented a vulnerable persons registry, but it’s a different case in rural areas.

Andy Thompson, a councillor in Pictou County, says there were residents in his district that were without power for 18 days during Hurricane Fiona. He says it’s harder to keep track of who requires assistance during an emergency.

“The truth is, we don’t really know because we don’t have a list. We hear about it after the fact. And that’s too late,” says Thompson.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Heather Fairbairn, a communications advisor for the province, said “in Canada, all vulnerable persons’ registries are administered at the municipal level. Municipalities are responsible for having an emergency management plan for their region.”

But opposition leaders say that is not practical.

“There are many municipal units across the province that don’t have the resources that HRM has,” says Nicoll.

“We don’t need 49 different lists. We don’t need 49 different ways of doing things. We need one unified list for the province,” says Thompson.

Nova ScotiaHealthEmergencyALERTLiberalDisabilityRegistryvulernable persons registry
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices