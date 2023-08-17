Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Get your tickets: Whistler Blackcomb ski season lifts off Nov. 23

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 3:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Whistler Blackcomb announces ski season opening date'
Whistler Blackcomb announces ski season opening date
The weather may not feel like it, but ski season is on the way with Whistler Blackcomb announcing its opening date for the winter.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As summer winds down, the owner of Canada’s largest mountain resort has announced the opening date for its upcoming ski and snowboarding season.

That fun begins at Whistler Blackcomb on Nov. 23, Vail Resorts confirmed in a Wednesday news release.

The resort roughly 120 kilometres north of Vancouver will remain open to skiers and snowboarders into May, once again with limited lift tickets available “to preserve the guest experience.”

“If tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows. Lift ticket availability will be visible on resort websites in the coming weeks,” states the release.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Whistler home to top extreme mountain bike course designer'
This is BC: Whistler home to top extreme mountain bike course designer

Vail Resorts is also reminding recreationalists that the price for season passes will increase after Sept. 4, Labour Day.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A replacement for Whistler Blackcomb’s Fitzsimmons Express chairlift will be ready in time for the winter season, the company added.

The new high-speed, eight-person lift is expected to cut down on wait times from the Skier’s Plaza base in Whistler Village and improve general circulation on the mountain.

Whistlerwhistler blackcombWhistler NewsWhistler ski resortWhistler Ski SeasonWhen does Whistler ski season startWhistler ski passWhistler ski pass sales
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices