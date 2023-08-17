Get your tickets: Whistler Blackcomb ski season lifts off Nov. 23

See more sharing options

As summer winds down, the owner of Canada’s largest mountain resort has announced the opening date for its upcoming ski and snowboarding season.

That fun begins at Whistler Blackcomb on Nov. 23, Vail Resorts confirmed in a Wednesday news release.

The resort roughly 120 kilometres north of Vancouver will remain open to skiers and snowboarders into May, once again with limited lift tickets available “to preserve the guest experience.”

“If tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows. Lift ticket availability will be visible on resort websites in the coming weeks,” states the release.

Vail Resorts is also reminding recreationalists that the price for season passes will increase after Sept. 4, Labour Day.

A replacement for Whistler Blackcomb’s Fitzsimmons Express chairlift will be ready in time for the winter season, the company added.

The new high-speed, eight-person lift is expected to cut down on wait times from the Skier’s Plaza base in Whistler Village and improve general circulation on the mountain.