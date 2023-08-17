Man taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A man has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 12:37 p.m., on Thursday in the area of Danforth and Birchmount roads.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Officers urged drivers to “consider alternate routes,” adding that there are “possible delays in the area.
