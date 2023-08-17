With election in sight, Manitoba NDP talks crime, PCs tackle parental rights reform

Send this page to someone via email

As the Manitoba election draws near, the NDP has released a five-point plan to get tough on crime in Manitoba, while the PCs are tackling the parental rights reform.

The NDP’s plan includes improved bail measures, being harder on drug dealers, a security rebate program for homes and businesses, hiring 100 mental health workers to work with police, and housing and mental health supports.

“Manitobans are tired of feeling unsafe,” said NDP Leader Wab Kinew. “After seven years of Heather Stefanson’s cuts to policing and community safety, we need a new approach – one that’s tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime.

“Where (Premier) Heather Stefanson has been hard on people struggling with addictions but soft on drug traffickers, I will bring the hammer down on the people who bring drugs into our communities. And I will implement stricter bail measures to keep violent criminals out of our communities.”

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP said the premier’s approach isn’t working and it’s time for something different.

0:44 ‘I will never defund the police’: Manitoba’s NDP leader fires back at political opponents

“When I talk to families in our community, I hear from seniors who are worried about riding the bus. Parents who wonder if it’s safe for their kids to ride their bikes in the neighbourhood or shoot hoops at the local school,” said Mike Moyes, NDP candidate for Riel.

On Wednesday, Kinew delivered a campaign-style speech speaking to a crowd at Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg, saying an NDP government would bring in the Unexplained Wealth Act.

“Where there are gangsters with million-dollar homes and hundred-thousand-dollar cars right underneath the noses of this government today, the future Manitoba NDP government will ask, how did you get that? And if you can’t explain it, we will hold you accountable,” Kinew said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:03 ‘Kinew’s claims to not defund the police are false’: Manitoba Justice Minister fires back at NDP leader

The NDP leader said after criminals are arrested, the trauma and addictions that drive them to crime need to be addressed. He says they also need to be shown the value of hard work and the benefits of a good job.

PC MLA Kelvin Goertzen responded to this criticism on social media, stating that there was already a form of this legislation in place.

Wab Kinew said that to go after drug dealers he would follow the B.C. lead and bring in an unexplained wealth law.

When B.C. announced their law in March, their Attorney General said "There is already a similar piece of legislation in place in Manitoba."

And there is.#MBPoli — Hon. Kelvin Goertzen (@MLAGoertzen) August 17, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the Tories say if they are elected, they will change the Public Schools Act to give parents more rights, including the right to be informed about the curriculum, to be involved in addressing bullying, to consent before any image of their child is used, and to advance notice before presentations are made in school from outside the school system.

The election has not yet officially been called but is slated for Oct. 3.