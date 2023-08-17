Doctors Manitoba announces seven-point plan to improve health care

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s physicians have briefly shifted their focus from helping patients to helping the provinces health-care system.

Doctors Manitoba has released a seven-point plan called Prescription for Health Care, laying out suggestions for ways the provincial government can improve the health-care system over the next five years.

“Manitoba’s health care system is struggling and Manitoba’s doctors are offering a plan to improve it,” said Dr. Michael Boroditsky, President of Doctors Manitoba. “Between unreasonably long wait times and struggling to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, we need a clear path forward to stabilize and improve health care for all Manitobans.”

The plan was developed after months of consultation with physicians and research aimed at developing practical recommendations focused on the next four years. It includes adding 650 new healthcare workers to reach the national average of physicians per 100,000 residents and increasing hospital capacity to be ready for seasonal surges.

It also touches on expanding mental health and addictions care, reducing wait times, focusing on prevention, and promoting innovation.

Dr. Boroditsky says the plan addresses challenges following the pandemic and builds on recent advancements, including the new Physician Services Agreement announced in June.

“Our plan responds to the concerns physicians hear everyday from our patients,” added Dr. Boroditsky. “We are offering practical advice to all political parties in advance of the next provincial election, which is appropriate considering health care is the top concern for Manitobans as they prepare to cast their ballots this fall.”