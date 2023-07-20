Menu

Health

New agreement between Doctors Manitoba, province considered “landmark”

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 10:52 pm
Doctors Manitoba, province reach new agreement
The union representing around 4,000 Manitoba doctors has reached a tentative agreement with the province and it's being called historic and unprecedented.
The province is calling a new tentative agreement with Doctors Manitoba a landmark and historic deal.

It still needs to be ratified, but will provide a $268 million dollar increase in physician services over the next four years.

“These unprecedented investments recognize the critical importance of our physicians,” said Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson. “They will maintain Manitoba’s competitiveness with other jurisdictions while improving access to the vital medical services physicians provide for all Manitobans.”

The new agreement also provides more money to help with surgical backlogs and staffing in emergency departments, new rural and northern retention and recruitment incentives, and a permanent funding model for virtual visits.

The province hopes this will lead to retaining more doctors and recruiting more to Manitoba.

Doctors Manitoba President Michael Boroditsky says the deal is a big step forward for a profession that’s gone through a lot in recent years.

“Our physicians want to provide timely, efficient care to the population of Manitoba and there’s lot of things in this deal that I think will make it easier for them to do that,” said Boroditsky.

