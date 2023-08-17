Nunchakus, drugs and a gun seized in Regina police investigation

Regina’s SWAT Unit, street gangs unit and property crimes unit arrested two people in a drug trafficking investigation last week in the 800 block of Cameron Street.
Nunchakus, a .22 caliber sawed-off rifle, several grams of fentanyl, cocaine and meth, as well as cash and evidence of drug trafficking were seized by police on Aug. 10 after a search warrant was issued on a home in the area.
Regina friendship centre testing street drugs as overdoses continue
Regina Police Service arrested 40-year-old Erin Peigan and 39-year-old Landon Pura, with both of them facing several charges related to drug trafficking and firearms.
Peigan and Pura made their first appearances in court on Friday.
