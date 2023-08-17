Nunchakus, drugs and a gun seized in Regina police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s SWAT Unit, street gangs unit and property crimes unit arrested two people in a drug trafficking investigation last week in the 800 block of Cameron Street.

Nunchakus, a .22 caliber sawed-off rifle, several grams of fentanyl, cocaine and meth, as well as cash and evidence of drug trafficking were seized by police on Aug. 10 after a search warrant was issued on a home in the area.

2:05 Regina friendship centre testing street drugs as overdoses continue

Regina Police Service arrested 40-year-old Erin Peigan and 39-year-old Landon Pura, with both of them facing several charges related to drug trafficking and firearms.

Story continues below advertisement

Peigan and Pura made their first appearances in court on Friday.