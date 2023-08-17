Waterloo man charged after boat catches fire, sinks in Hamilton Harbour

See more sharing options

A Waterloo, Ont., man faces a pair of charges after the boat he was navigating caught fire and sank in Hamilton Harbour.

Police say the 39-foot bayliner hit a pier at Discovery Drive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday in an attempt to return to a local marina.

Officers arrested the 28-year-old on suspicion he was operating the boat while intoxicated.

There were no injuries and no passengers on the boat during the episode.

The accused was also charged for failing to provide a breath sample upon request, say police.