Crime

Waterloo man charged after boat catches fire, sinks in Hamilton Harbour

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 12:40 pm
Photo of a boat that caught fire and sank in Hamilton. View image in full screen
Photo of a boat that caught fire and sank in Hamilton. Hamilton Police Service
A Waterloo, Ont., man faces a pair of charges after the boat he was navigating caught fire and sank in Hamilton Harbour.

Police say the 39-foot bayliner hit a pier at Discovery Drive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday in an attempt to return to a local marina.

Officers arrested the 28-year-old on suspicion he was operating the boat while intoxicated.

There were no injuries and no passengers on the boat during the episode.

The accused was also charged for failing to provide a breath sample upon request, say police.

