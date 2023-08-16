Passenger dead after head-on 2-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Hamilton

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Freelton, Ont., northwest of Hamilton.

OPP say the collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. when a passenger vehicle hit a delivery truck on Highway 6 between Concession 11 and 12 East.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the northbound passenger car moved into the southbound lanes and hit the truck “head-on.”

He said an “adult male” passenger in the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the truck suffered just minor injuries and remained at the scene.

Police expect Highway 6 between Concession 11 and 12 East to be closed for several hours.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance video of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to Burlington OPP.