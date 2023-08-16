Menu

Traffic

Passenger dead after head-on 2-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 10:45 am
A close-up of an OPP cruiser door. View image in full screen
One person is dead after a crash on Highway 6 in Freelton, Ont., Aug. 16, 2023. The Canadian Press file
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Freelton, Ont., northwest of Hamilton.

OPP say the collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. when a passenger vehicle hit a delivery truck on Highway 6 between Concession 11 and 12 East.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the northbound passenger car moved into the southbound lanes and hit the truck “head-on.”

He said an “adult male” passenger in the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the truck suffered just minor injuries and remained at the scene.

Police expect Highway 6 between Concession 11  and 12 East to be closed for several hours.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance video of the crash.

Anyone with information can reach out to Burlington OPP.

 

