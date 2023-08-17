Woman seriously injured in fall from car roof in Montreal’s east end, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she fell off a moving vehicle early Thursday in what Montreal police are calling a hit and run.

Authorities were alerted by several 911 calls at around 4 a.m. in the city’s Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough near the corner of Ontario and Préfontaine.

Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said witnesses reported the woman was gripping onto the roof of the car for several metres before she fell and the driver left the scene. Investigators are not sure why the victim was on the car.

The 42-year-old woman suffered serious injuries to her head and was taken to hospital in critical condition. In an update, police said her life is no longer considered to be in danger.

The driver has not been located and police are treating the incident as a hit-and-run collision.

Investigators are searching for a 2024 Chevrolet Trax. It is a white, four-door SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or their local police station. They can also do so anonymously and confidentially through Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.

Dubuc said police are meeting with witnesses and an investigation is underway.