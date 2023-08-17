Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Calgary readies evacuation centre for Yellowknife evacuees

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 12:02 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH: The City of Calgary outlines plans to support and take in fire evacuees from the Northwest Territories.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Calgary is rolling out their plans for supporting evacuees from the Northwest Territories wildfires, including the opening of a reception centre at the Calgary International Airport.

At the request of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, the City of Calgary is mobilizing the following supports:

On Aug. 18, Deputy Chief Coby Duerr will be taking the Canada Task Force 2 (CAN-TF2) incident management team to Yellowknife. CAN-TF2, a division of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, is an all-hazards disaster response team with incident management capabilities to respond to emergencies and disasters throughout Canada.

Calgary’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will be opening, and the Municipal Emergency Plan (MEP) will be activated, as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

The EOC opening and MEP activation allow CEMA to bring agency experts together, coordinate communications through crisis communications, support the Emergency Social Services (ESS) team in the reception centre logistics, and allow for further coordination of resources as needed.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Never faced a situation like this’: NWT declares states of emergency as fire crisis deepens'
‘Never faced a situation like this’: NWT declares states of emergency as fire crisis deepens

As of Thursday, the ESS team will be opening a reception centre at the Calgary International Airport to receive evacuees from the Northwest Territories. The city says the reception centre is expected to be open and operational.

The city’s crisis communications team has been activated and will work out of the EOC. The city says clear and regular communication is paramount to ensure the safety of residents fleeing wildfire regions, and those who are involved in the rescue efforts.

The support will be provided at full cost recovery to the NWT.

More to come. 

 

Related News
city of calgaryEdmontonLethbridgeNorthwest TerritoriesAlberta Emergency Management AgencyYellowknifeEmergency Operations CentreNWTDeputy Chief Duerr
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices