Calgary readies evacuation centre for Yellowknife evacuees

The City of Calgary is rolling out their plans for supporting evacuees from the Northwest Territories wildfires, including the opening of a reception centre at the Calgary International Airport.

At the request of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, the City of Calgary is mobilizing the following supports:

On Aug. 18, Deputy Chief Coby Duerr will be taking the Canada Task Force 2 (CAN-TF2) incident management team to Yellowknife. CAN-TF2, a division of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, is an all-hazards disaster response team with incident management capabilities to respond to emergencies and disasters throughout Canada.

Calgary’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will be opening, and the Municipal Emergency Plan (MEP) will be activated, as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

The EOC opening and MEP activation allow CEMA to bring agency experts together, coordinate communications through crisis communications, support the Emergency Social Services (ESS) team in the reception centre logistics, and allow for further coordination of resources as needed.

As of Thursday, the ESS team will be opening a reception centre at the Calgary International Airport to receive evacuees from the Northwest Territories. The city says the reception centre is expected to be open and operational.

The city’s crisis communications team has been activated and will work out of the EOC. The city says clear and regular communication is paramount to ensure the safety of residents fleeing wildfire regions, and those who are involved in the rescue efforts.

The support will be provided at full cost recovery to the NWT.

