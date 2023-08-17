Man commits ‘indecent act’ in front of passenger on Toronto subway: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are trying to identify a suspect after they say a man committed an “indecent act” in front of a passenger onboard the Toronto subway.

Toronto police said officers responded to Warden Station on Line 2 in the city’s east end on Sunday.

Police said a passenger and a man boarded the subway at Kennedy Station and while approaching Warden Station, “the man committed an indecent act in front of the other passenger.”

The man then got off the subway at Warden and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

He was described as being in his 60s, five-foot-five with a slim build. Police said he was wearing a teal-coloured baseball hat, a blue windbreaker, a green golf shirt, dark pants and was carrying a black satchel.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.