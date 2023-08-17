Menu

Crime

Drugs seized at west-end Guelph apartment

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 17, 2023 9:08 am
Police seized $17,000 of drugs, plus fake guns, cash and paraphernalia, at a Guelph apartment unit. View image in full screen
Police seized $17,000 of drugs, plus fake guns, cash and paraphernalia, at a Guelph apartment unit. Guelph Police Service
An investigation into drug trafficking in Guelph resulted in a large seizure of illicit drugs.

The Guelph Police Service says its drug unit received information about drug trafficking at a west-end apartment building.

Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, members of the drug unit, along with the tactics and rescue unit and the break enter auto theft unit, executed search warrants at several apartment units.

Police say officers seized suspected crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine with a total street value of $17,000.

Police say they also recovered eight replica firearms, bear spray, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia that included scales, packaging and debt lists.

Four people from Guelph were arrested and charged.

Three men, ages 24, 25 and 56, and a 25-year-old woman were held for bail hearings.

