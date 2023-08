See more sharing options

A landmark hotel in downtown Calgary was evacuated Wednesday night due to a fire, Calgary police said.

Hundreds of guests evacuated the Fairmont Palliser hotel after a fire was reported around 8:30 p.m.

There is no word as to the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.