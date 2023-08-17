Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two charged with 1st-degree murder after man found dead in Toronto apartment

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 7:03 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say two people are facing first-degree murder charges after a man was found dead in an apartment earlier this month.

Police said officers were called to a unit in the Bellevue Crescent and Weston Road area on Aug. 9 at around 6:35 p.m.

Investigators said Toronto resident Ahmed Hassan was found deceased. Hassan’s cause of death was not released.

Police would only say that his body was taken to the coroner’s office where it was determined that he was the victim of a homicide.

Trending Now

The homicide unit took over and on Wednesday night police said two people were arrested.

Police have charged 38-year-old Sonya Ahenakew and 29-year-old Kidus Kidane each with first-degree murder.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoHomicideToronto crimeWeston RoadBellevue Crescent
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices