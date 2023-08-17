Two charged with 1st-degree murder after man found dead in Toronto apartment

See more sharing options

Toronto police say two people are facing first-degree murder charges after a man was found dead in an apartment earlier this month.

Police said officers were called to a unit in the Bellevue Crescent and Weston Road area on Aug. 9 at around 6:35 p.m.

Investigators said Toronto resident Ahmed Hassan was found deceased. Hassan’s cause of death was not released.

Police would only say that his body was taken to the coroner’s office where it was determined that he was the victim of a homicide.

The homicide unit took over and on Wednesday night police said two people were arrested.

Police have charged 38-year-old Sonya Ahenakew and 29-year-old Kidus Kidane each with first-degree murder.