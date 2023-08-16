40 vehicles reported stolen in Prince Albert since August 1

Send this page to someone via email

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said there is an auto theft trend going around in the city since the beginning of the month.

Since August 1, 2023, PAPS stated there have been 40 reported stolen vehicles with approximately half being trucks.

“It appears early 2000’s Chevrolet GMC trucks are being targeted more frequently,” PAPS stated.

Police are encouraging residents to follow safety tips for theft prevention, such as:

• Ensure your vehicle is locked with property out of sight

• Ensure no keys are left in the vehicle

• If possible, park your vehicle in a garage or out of sight

• Consider installing an after-market theft deterrent device or alarm system

• Do not confront someone breaking into your vehicle, call police immediately

• Report suspicious activity (thieves often scout vehicles in advance)

PAPS are asking if anyone has any information regarding the theft investigations, to call police at (306) 953-4222. Also, tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).