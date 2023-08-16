Menu

Canada

Charity assisting seniors with pet care seeking volunteers

By Megan Yamoah & Norma Reid Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 7:00 pm
WATCH: Owning a pet offers numerous advantages for older adults, however the challenges of pet care can escalate as we grow older. Global's Norma Reid sheds light on a relatively unfamiliar charity that provides assistance to seniors and their beloved canine companions.
ElderDog is a little-known charity that makes a big impact on the lives of seniors and their pets. The nation-wide registered charity offers free services to seniors whose mobility issues might be keeping them from properly caring for their canine companions.

Charity organizers want more seniors to be aware of this free support and they’re looking for more volunteers to get involved.

The program matches volunteers with seniors who can use assistance with dog walking, minor grooming, transportation to vet appointments and fostering during hospital stays.

Volunteers say the program is valuable because of the health benefits to both seniors and their animals, Michelle Fioretti began volunteering in her spare time after her retirement.

“These furry creatures are absolutely critical to a seniors mental health but there’s also a benefit to me because I get to spend time with a dog which I love in the great outdoors so what could be better than that,” said volunteer Michelle Fioretti.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan seniors access support to care for dogs with non-profit'
Okanagan seniors access support to care for dogs with non-profit

After back surgery compromised Mary Anne Lena’s mobility she was unable to walk her dog and began using ElderDogs services.

Trending Now

“One of my support workers was telling me about this service that I’d never heard about, I thought oh my goodness, now I don’t have to feel guilty,” said Mary Anne Lena.

According to their website ElderDog volunteers wear approved photo IDs and have completed criminal record checks.

ElderDog servicers are available across Canada and the charity hopes more seniors who need assistance with dog care sign up.

