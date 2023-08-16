Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Southern Albertans join Team Canada for Walking Football World Nations Cup

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 6:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Southern Albertans join Team Canada for Walking Football World Nations Cup'
Southern Albertans join Team Canada for Walking Football World Nations Cup
Walking football is a lower-intensity version of soccer gaining traction in Canada. So much so, the country is sending a team to England this weekend to compete on the world stage. As Erik Bay tells us, that roster includes three players from southern Alberta.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The weekly pickup games started as a way to get back into playing soccer, but now three southern Albertans will be donning the maple leaf on the international stage.

“Having had to take several years off due to an injury, now to be able to get back out onto the field, kick the ball again, it’s really something I thought would never happen again,” Will Tietz said.

Now, walking football is taking Tietz, Bill Chapman and George Lubberts all the way to England where they’ll represent Canada in the inaugural FIWFA Walking Football World Nations Cup later this month.

Click to play video: 'Southern Albertans embracing walking football'
Southern Albertans embracing walking football

The three Albertans are joining their countrymen from Ontario and B.C. as part of Canada’s 12 players and two coaches.

Story continues below advertisement

“To represent Canada is just a fantastic thing for me,” Chapman said.

Walking football – or soccer in North America – is a low-contact alternative, where one foot has to stay on the ground at all times.

“It’s a different skill set than the normal soccer, it’s a different type of a talent in a way and of course the rules are much different,” Chapman said.

More on Sports

Canada is guaranteed to play five matches in the 60+ age group, lining up in a pool that includes England, France, Basque country, South Korea and Japan.

It’s the first taste of the international stage for the local players, who are excited to experience both the competition and the setting as they’ll play at the training grounds for England’s national football team.

“The important part is having fun. We’re going to try to enjoy ourselves,” Lubberts said. “My goal is if we score one goal I’ll be happy. If we win one game I’ll be ecstatic.”

No matter the result, it will be the trip of a lifetime for the southern Alberta trio.

“I’ve played a lot of soccer here in Lethbridge, mostly on a local level, a little bit at the provincial level, but never at an international level. This is a game-changer,” Tietz said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This becomes the icing on the cake for my soccer career.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This becomes the icing on the cake for my soccer career."
Related News
SportsSoccerTeam Canadasouthern alberta sportsWalking SoccerWalking FootballWalking Football World Nations Cup
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices