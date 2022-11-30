Southern Albertans embrace a newfound sport: walking football

Send this page to someone via email

The game a group of footballers plays at Lethbridge’s Servus Sports Centre is easily recognizable as soccer, but players have to follow one noticeable rule change to participate in walking football.

“For North Americans it’s walking soccer and the only difference is instead of running, you walk,” said Mike Scott, one of the players who shows up on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. to play.

Ross was visiting family in England when he was introduced to the sport, a low-intensity version of soccer.

Players have to keep one foot on the ground at all times and the ball needs to stay below head-height.

When Ross returned to Lethbridge, he brought the game with him, starting the weekly match this fall.

Now, about 14 regulars hit the pitch to play.

“It’s really been a godsend for me. A year ago I got diagnosed with cancer and underwent six months of chemotherapy,” said Nick Hodgkinson, another player.

"It's given me a great opportunity to get back involved in something I love… help me get my fitness up and build my strength back."

Getting active is one of the game’s benefits, but players believe the group interaction is just as important.

“It’s definitely the fellowship, seeing the guys,” Hodgkinson said. “We’ve all got a passion for the sport and it’s nice to still be able to represent the game in Canada.”

The group is open to men aged 50 and older and women 40 and above.

Ross says the COVID-19 pandemic made it hard for people his age to interact. As public health restrictions have loosened, walking football is helping participants regain a sense of community.

“We spent a lot of time by ourselves during the last three years and we’re starting to socialize more,” Ross said.

Players are hoping to grow that community throughout the winter, before taking their matches outside for the first time this spring.