Cheese burger flavoured ice cream, pink macaroni top food highlights at 2023 ‘Ex’

Cheese-burger flavored ice cream, pickle fries and pink macaroni dinner served with caviar in a bread bowl are some of the new food offerings at this year’s Canadian National Exhibition, the 144-year-old fair that opens this week.

The CNE’s chief executive Darrell Brown says visitors to Toronto’s Princes’ Gates area can expect a range of unusual food and new rides as the “The Ex” returns for a second straight year after a pause forced by the pandemic.

The new attractions include a massive Ferris wheel dubbed the “Superwheel” that will tower over the fair grounds, with passengers riding in air conditioned pods.

Drag entertainer Tynomi Banks is also performing at The Ex, which this year also features a Pink Floyd memorabilia exhibit.

Brown says the CNE is on strong financial footing, after 1.5 million people attended last year, yielding a $15 million profit.

This year’s Canadian National Exhibition will run from Aug. 18 until Sept. 4.