Canada

Cheese burger flavoured ice cream, pink macaroni top food highlights at 2023 ‘Ex’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2023 4:39 pm
An employee of the So Cute Ice Cream stall holds up a cheese-coated waffle cone, topped with a pretzel and fresh pickle, left, and a Street Corn Ice Cream with lime, cotija cheese, and chilli seasoning during a Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) media preview in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
An employee of the So Cute Ice Cream stall holds up a cheese-coated waffle cone, topped with a pretzel and fresh pickle, left, and a Street Corn Ice Cream with lime, cotija cheese, and chilli seasoning during a Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) media preview in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Cheese-burger flavored ice cream, pickle fries and pink macaroni dinner served with caviar in a bread bowl are some of the new food offerings at this year’s Canadian National Exhibition, the 144-year-old fair that opens this week.

The CNE’s chief executive Darrell Brown says visitors to Toronto’s Princes’ Gates area can expect a range of unusual food and new rides as the “The Ex” returns for a second straight year after a pause forced by the pandemic.

The new attractions include a massive Ferris wheel dubbed the “Superwheel” that will tower over the fair grounds, with passengers riding in air conditioned pods.

Trending Now

Drag entertainer Tynomi Banks is also performing at The Ex, which this year also features a Pink Floyd memorabilia exhibit.

Brown says the CNE is on strong financial footing, after 1.5 million people attended last year, yielding a $15 million profit.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s Canadian National Exhibition will run from Aug. 18 until Sept. 4.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

