Cycle Kingston teaching riders the rules

A local charity dedicated to the promotion and encouragement of cycling in Kingston is offering short clinics for cyclists.

The course covers a number of cycling-related topics including the rules of the road, basic cycling safety, road sign recognition and hand signals.

“It’s mostly a vehicle to cycling course, meaning it is a cycling course that’s meant to teach cycling as more of a mode of transportation,” said Kaan Sun, a Cycle Kingston Cycling Ambassador.

The first course took place on Wednesday, August 9 at the Memorial Centre, and the second the following Wednesday.

The final course offered happens on Wednesday, August 23 from noon to three at the Memorial Centre.

Anyone interested can sign up on the Cycle Kingston website.