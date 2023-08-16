Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP arrest man after break-and-enter spree in Rocky View County, Alta.

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 4:48 pm
Cochrane RCMP are releasing this photo of several items seized from the accused in hopes that a potential victim may identify these items. View image in full screen
Cochrane RCMP released this photo of several items seized from the accused in hopes that a potential victim may identify the items. Handout / Alberta RCMP Media Group
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Cochrane RCMP are investigating a string of break-and-enters that happened in Rocky View County, Alta., on Aug. 15.

Between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., Cochrane RCMP responded to three break-and-enters in progress in the areas of Villosa Ridge and Springbank Road.  The suspects are believed to have driven onto properties and rung doorbells to determine if someone was home. If there was no answer, the suspects would then force their way into the home, police said.

Click to play video: 'Are home deliveries making you an easy target for break and enters?'
Are home deliveries making you an easy target for break and enters?

Police said a homeowner at Villosa Ridge was alerted to a break-in at his house from his security system and reported it to police. RCMP were then able to find and arrest one of the people they believe is responsible.

Story continues below advertisement
Cochrane RCMP are releasing this photo of several items seized from the accused in hopes that a potential victim may identify these items. View image in full screen
Cochrane RCMP released this photo of several items seized from the accused in hopes that a potential victim may identify the items. Handout / Alberta RCMP Media Group

Dereck Wayne Mcinnis, a 41-year-old Calgary resident, was arrested near the scene. He has been charged with break-and-enter to a residence and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He was released from custody and his next court date is Sept. 19.

 

The white Volkswagen sedan Cochrane RCMP believe is connected to break-and-enters in Rocky view County, Ala.
Cochrane RCMP believe this white Volkswagen sedan is connected to break-and-enters in Rocky view County, Ala. Handout / Alberta RCMP Media Group
Click to play video: 'Vehicle thefts, robberies drive rise in Canadian crimes: StatCan'
Vehicle thefts, robberies drive rise in Canadian crimes: StatCan

 

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Cochrane RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and that they believe there are more suspects in the break-and-enters.

The suspects are believed to have been driving a white Volkswagen four-door sedan, and Cochrane RCMP are asking residents in the area to check camera footage and contact them if they have footage of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211 or Crime Stoppers.

 

More on Crime
CrimeRobberyCochrane RCMPBreak And EntersPossessionSpringbank RoadRocky View CountStolen porpertyVillosa Ridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices