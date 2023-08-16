RCMP arrest man after break-and-enter spree in Rocky View County, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

The Cochrane RCMP are investigating a string of break-and-enters that happened in Rocky View County, Alta., on Aug. 15.

Between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., Cochrane RCMP responded to three break-and-enters in progress in the areas of Villosa Ridge and Springbank Road. The suspects are believed to have driven onto properties and rung doorbells to determine if someone was home. If there was no answer, the suspects would then force their way into the home, police said.

Police said a homeowner at Villosa Ridge was alerted to a break-in at his house from his security system and reported it to police. RCMP were then able to find and arrest one of the people they believe is responsible.

Cochrane RCMP released this photo of several items seized from the accused in hopes that a potential victim may identify the items.

Dereck Wayne Mcinnis, a 41-year-old Calgary resident, was arrested near the scene. He has been charged with break-and-enter to a residence and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He was released from custody and his next court date is Sept. 19.

Cochrane RCMP believe this white Volkswagen sedan is connected to break-and-enters in Rocky view County, Ala.

Cochrane RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and that they believe there are more suspects in the break-and-enters.

The suspects are believed to have been driving a white Volkswagen four-door sedan, and Cochrane RCMP are asking residents in the area to check camera footage and contact them if they have footage of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211 or Crime Stoppers.