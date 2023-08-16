Missing Kwikwetlem councillor Stephanie Patterson was victim of homicide: Police

Send this page to someone via email

A missing kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation band councillor has been found dead and is believed to be the victim of a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Stephanie Patterson, 44, was last seen leaving her home in Coquitlam on Friday evening.

At a Wednesday media briefing, Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said passersby found Patterson’s body in a rural area of Mission, B.C. on Tuesday.

In a previous update, Coquitlam RCMP said they had arrested a man in connection with Patterson’s disappearance on Monday, and that they were exploring foul play as a possibility.

Pierotti said that man was still in custody when the body was found Tuesday, and was re-arrested, this time for murder.

Police are not identifying the suspect, as he has yet to be charged by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Pierotti also shared a statement from Kwikwetlem First Nation Chief Ron Giesbrecht and Coun. George Chaffee thanking police for their work and asking for privacy.

“At this time, we ask for respect and privacy for the family in their grief and suffering as we heal together as a community,” the statement read. “We ask the public and media to also respect our space and land as we continue on our healing journey.”

Earlier in the search for Patterson, police had said they were also looking for a 57-year-old man and that the two were believed to be travelling together in a Honda Ridgeline.

Coquitlam RCMP said Tuesday that they had located both the man and the vehicle, but are not saying if he was the person that was arrested or providing any additional details about his connection to Patterson’s disappearance.

Any one with information relevant to the case is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.