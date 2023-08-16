Menu

Crime

Bowmanville, Ont., physician charged after nurse sexually assaulted: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 3:38 pm
Durham police say the suspect in the incident has been released on an undertaking. View image in full screen
Durham police say the suspect in the incident has been released on an undertaking. Global News
A 65-year-old doctor has been charged with sexual assault after allegedly inappropriately touching a colleague in Bowmanville, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said a nurse told police that a physician at a clinic in the King Street East and St. George Street North area touched her in an inappropriate manner.

Officers said a 65-year-old man from Bowmanville has been charged with sexual assault.

According to police, he has been released on an undertaking.

“Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

