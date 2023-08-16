20th anniversary of destructive 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire

It’s hard for people who lived through the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park Fire to overstate how much things changed in its wake.

“This fire is obviously the worse thing that we have ever seen in this city and probably the worst thing we ever will see,” Gerry Zimmerman, the man in charge of the Kelowna Fire Department Aug. 16, 2003, when the fire was sparked by lightning.

Until this year’s Donnie Creek fire, it was B.C.’s largest interface fire on record, and some have argued it’s changed everything from how this city was seen on a world stage to the way fires have been dealt with ever since.

It was approximately 250 square kilometres, which is just about double the size of the City of Vancouver, and it displaced 33,00 people who were ordered to flee their homes.

“The first night we lost houses … we lost 15 in the Rimock Timberline area, you know, and that was huge because most of us had only seen two houses go up at one time. So 15 was massive,” said Zimmerman, who was considered the unsung hero of the catastrophe.

Those numbers paled in comparison to the number of homes that the firestorm would consume the next night, as the fire grew into a 100-metre wall of flame, vaporizing home after home as it roared across the south slopes of Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood and beyond.

“That’s when it hit up in around (the) Crawford area and that night we lost 224 homes,” Zimmerman said. In total, 239 homes were lost.

In archive footage of the firefight, Zimmerman laid bare all that he and his firefighting partners were struggling with as they worked to save homes.

Firefighters had become trapped and cut off by an advancing wall of flame.

“We couldn’t get them out. They were trapped up in the Kettle Valley, so they went to a big open area and hunkered down under their trucks. We thought we had lost them at that point,” he told members of the media who had gathered for an update.

He told reporters that he, and many others, feared they were going to die as the fire raged on.

“We had three of our guys (lost) their houses last night they were in there fighting other people’s and they lost theirs,” Zimmerman later said.

In the end, nobody was killed in the fire and desperate measures to slow the pace of the fire weren’t used.

Zimmerman said there was a plan in place to bulldoze homes to ground for a fireguard to save the rest of the city — if that’s what it came to.

It didn’t come to that, and, weeks later, the fire died out on its own in mid-September, taking homes, sparking terror and memories that have lasted since, along with burning 12 of the 18 historic KVR trestles.

In many ways, however, it’s not what was lost that left an impression on Zimmerman.

It was, in many ways, this city’s “finest hour” as men and women worked tirelessly to alleviate the pain so many of their neighbours were experiencing.

Former Mayor Water Gray, who was also front and centre for the devastation, remembers that time not only for what was lost but also for what it inspired.

“We became a community, we cared about our neighbours and if there’s a positive side to the fire it’s that it brought Kelowna together as a tightly knit community,” Gray said.