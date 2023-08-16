Menu

Traffic

Full-day closures planned for Vancouver Island’s Highway 4 near Cameron Bluffs

By Haley Lewis Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 12:02 pm
Highway 4 closed due to risk of falling debris
The only highway between Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet was closed due to rain. It's the first significant rainfall since crews began maintenance work on Highway 4 after a wildfire destabilized the area in June. With rain typical for fall and winter, the clock is ticking on maintenance. Kylie Stanton reports.
Travellers will need to make alternative plans on Aug. 17 and Aug. 24 as Highway 4 near Cameron Bluffs will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The highway connects Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet to the rest of Vancouver Island and was impacted by the Cameron Lake Bluffs wildfire.

According to DriveBC, these closures will allow crews to remove more than 10 “refrigerator-sized” boulders. So far, they’ve removed 600 tonnes of rock-scaling debris.

The highway is expected to fully reopen to two-way traffic at the end of August.

A map showing detour routes View image in full screen
The detour route between Lake Cowichan and Port Alberni remains open for travel. Drive BC

Highway 4 will continue to be closed for two periods daily, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., until the work is completed.

DriveBC said there will be no closures overnight or on weekends. For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

More on BC
