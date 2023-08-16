Menu

Crime

Police investigate after vehicle strikes hydro pole in Cambridge

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 16, 2023 11:13 am
A Waterloo regional police cruiser.
A Waterloo regional police cruiser.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Cambridge.

Emergency services were called to an area on Queen Street West near Schofield Street around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a Nissan travelling west on Queen left the roadway and struck a hydro pole.

A 24-year-old man from Cambridge was the lone occupant in the vehicle. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of Queen Street West was closed for several hours.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash and say charges may be pending.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9997.

 

