Police investigate after vehicle strikes hydro pole in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Cambridge.
Emergency services were called to an area on Queen Street West near Schofield Street around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say a Nissan travelling west on Queen left the roadway and struck a hydro pole.
A 24-year-old man from Cambridge was the lone occupant in the vehicle. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A section of Queen Street West was closed for several hours.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash and say charges may be pending.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9997.
- Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher pleads guilty to child neglect
- ‘This looked legit’: Mom scammed trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets for daughter
- Former Montreal elementary school teacher sentenced to eight years for abusing young girls
- 17 people hospitalized, 5 arrested after alleged bear spray attack at Quebec camp
Comments