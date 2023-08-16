Menu

Crime

Cocaine, cash seized in Napanee, Ont. drug raid: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 10:02 am
OPP say they seized a large amount of cocaine and cash in a Napanee home last week. View image in full screen
OPP say they seized a large amount of cocaine and cash in a Napanee home last week. OPP
Five people have been arrested in a drug raid in Napanee, according to OPP.

Last Thursday, OPP officers from Lennox and Addington County and members of the East Region community street crime unit searched a home on Bridge Street East.

Police say five people were inside the home at the time of the search warrant.

Officers say they seized 565 grams of cocaine, brass knuckles, $7,000 in cash and scales.

All five people inside the home were arrested and have been charged jointly with trafficking cocaine, possession of the proceeds of crime and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

 

