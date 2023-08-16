Cocaine, cash seized in Napanee, Ont. drug raid: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Five people have been arrested in a drug raid in Napanee, according to OPP.

Last Thursday, OPP officers from Lennox and Addington County and members of the East Region community street crime unit searched a home on Bridge Street East.

Police say five people were inside the home at the time of the search warrant.

Officers say they seized 565 grams of cocaine, brass knuckles, $7,000 in cash and scales.

All five people inside the home were arrested and have been charged jointly with trafficking cocaine, possession of the proceeds of crime and unauthorized possession of a weapon.