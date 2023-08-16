Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Stand up to hate’: 90 years since the riot at Toronto’s Christie Pits

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2023 6:31 am
Actors are shown taking part in a Hogtown Collective theatrical production at Christie Pits park in Toronto in this undated handout image. Today marks the 90th anniversary of the Christie Pits Riot, an outbreak of violence following a softball game at a Toronto park that historians have described as one of the worst incidents of ethnically motivated unrest in the city’s history. View image in full screen
Actors are shown taking part in a Hogtown Collective theatrical production at Christie Pits park in Toronto in this undated handout image. Today marks the 90th anniversary of the Christie Pits Riot, an outbreak of violence following a softball game at a Toronto park that historians have described as one of the worst incidents of ethnically motivated unrest in the city’s history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Hogtown Collective
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Today marks the 90th anniversary of the Christie Pits riot, an outbreak of violence following a softball game at a Toronto park that historians have described as one of the worst incidents of ethnically or religiously motivated unrest in the city’s history.

The riot on Aug. 16, 1933, began after a group of young men unfurled a banner with a black swastika following the game, which featured a team of mostly Jewish teenagers.

Historians say that during the estimated six-hour brawl triggered by the banner, young people from Italian and Ukrainian backgrounds supported the Jewish side against the apparent Nazi sympathizers.

Cyril Levitt, co-author of the 1987 book “The Riot at Christie Pits,” which helped inform Canadians about the scale of the violence, says it is crucial for the public to remain informed about the incident.

Trending Now

Sam Rosenthal, whose grandfather owned a drugstore near Christie Pits in 1933, has created a theatrical production to educate school groups about the riots and the antisemitism of the era, which he says was a “crazy” time in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

He says that if a group of young people “didn’t stand up to hate on that day,” the level of racism and bigotry directed at Jews and other immigrant groups across the city may have been substantially worse.

More on Toronto
TorontoChristie PitsToronto RiotChristie Pits RiotChristie Pits riot anniversaryToronto Christie Pits riot
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices