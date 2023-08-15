RCMP say foul play a possibility as search intensifies for Kwikwetlem councillor

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say they have arrested a man and are intensifying the search for a woman reported missing last Friday.

Stephanie Patterson, 44, a band councillor with the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation was last seen leaving her home near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.

In a previous release, police said they were also looking for David Hall, 57, and that the two were believed to be together in a Honda Ridgeline.

In a Tuesday media release, police said they had since located both Hall and the vehicle.

RCMP also said they had “arrested a man in connection to this investigation” but that “details of the arrest will not be released to the public unless charges are laid.”

It was not clear if Hall was the person who was arrested.

“We are providing updated surveillance photos from the day that she was reported missing in the hopes that it may help locate Stephanie as soon as possible,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the release.

“The entire community is concerned for the well-being of Stephanie. It is extremely unusual for Stephanie to leave unannounced and not contact her friends and family.”

Police are looking at a variety of possibilities in Patterson’s disappearance, “including the possibility of foul play,” Hodgins said.

Patterson is described as five-feet-two-inches tall with a slim build, medium-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt with blue flowers, blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to her since Friday or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.