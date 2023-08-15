Ottawa set to give update on Emergencies Act inquiry recommendations

Send this page to someone via email

The Liberal government says it will soon provide an update on how it plans to address recommendations that stemmed from a public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act during the “Freedom Convoy” protests.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to having a plan in place within six months of Justice Paul Rouleau’s report, which was released Feb. 17.

A spokesman for Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says with that deadline fast approaching, the government will have more to say in the coming days.

Rouleau found in his report that the government met the threshold to use the Emergencies Act in response to demonstrations against COVID-19 measures that paralyzed downtown Ottawa and blocked several border crossings in the winter of 2022.

He made 56 recommendations, some of which are aimed at the federal government and deal with policing, intelligence and security.

The report only required Ottawa to officially respond to the recommendations within a year.