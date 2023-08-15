Menu

Canada

Suspicious fire started at Saskatoon commercial building Tuesday

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 5:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon commercial building fire deemed suspicious by investigators'
Saskatoon commercial building fire deemed suspicious by investigators
Saskatoon Fire Department investigators say crews encountered flames rising from the back of a commercial building on Avenue K South after midnight on Tuesday where a vacant encampment was said to have been established.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A warehouse fire blazed in the 300 block of Avenue K in Saskatoon shortly after midnight on Tuesday, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Around 1:30 a.m., fire engines and a ladder truck arrived at a commercial structure, as firefighters said they saw flames stretching into the sky from the back of the building.

A fire investigator searched the scene after crews extinguished the flames and determined the cause of the fire to be suspicious. The fire was believed to be started from three different points including the west side of the building, an air handling unit, and an accessory building.

Saskatoon Fire said there was an encampment near the west side of the property but there was no one in the area.

The fire did not overtake the encampment.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon police said the damage is estimated to be at $15,000.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon City Council hears from first responders on challenges facing unhoused population'
Saskatoon City Council hears from first responders on challenges facing unhoused population
