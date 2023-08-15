Suspicious fire started at Saskatoon commercial building Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

A warehouse fire blazed in the 300 block of Avenue K in Saskatoon shortly after midnight on Tuesday, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Around 1:30 a.m., fire engines and a ladder truck arrived at a commercial structure, as firefighters said they saw flames stretching into the sky from the back of the building.

A fire investigator searched the scene after crews extinguished the flames and determined the cause of the fire to be suspicious. The fire was believed to be started from three different points including the west side of the building, an air handling unit, and an accessory building.

Saskatoon Fire said there was an encampment near the west side of the property but there was no one in the area.

The fire did not overtake the encampment.

Saskatoon police said the damage is estimated to be at $15,000.