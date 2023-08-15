Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Woman charged with 1st-degree murder after man found dead in Toronto apartment

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 3:54 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
A woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead in a Toronto apartment last week, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to reports of a person who was found dead in an apartment in the Weston Road and Bellevue Crescent area, just south of Lawrence Avenue West, at around 6:35 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Police said 67-year-old Toronto resident Ahmed Hassan was found deceased.

Police said that his body was taken to the coroner’s office, where it was determined that he was the victim of a homicide.

In an update on Tuesday, police said a 38-year-old Toronto woman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Further information about the case, including Hassan’s cause of death, hasn’t been released.

