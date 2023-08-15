Menu

Crime

2 men from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation arrested after search warrant executed

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 3:35 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation and arrested two men, both with outstanding warrants. File / Getty
Saskatchewan RCMP say police arrested two men from the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation after a search warrant was executed.

“As a result, two adult males were arrested without incident,” police stated. “Officers located and seized six firearms following a thorough search of the residence.”

According to a release, on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., Ahtahkakoop RCMP, along with officers from the Battlefords RCMP Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and the Saskatchewan RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at a residence located on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

Dominic Ahenakew was arrested on outstanding warrants for attempted murder, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police also arrested 32-year-old Lanny Joseph, who had several outstanding warrants unrelated to the attempted murder investigation.

Joseph faces 12 charges, including assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, fleeing from police, and break and enter.

Both Ahenakew and Joseph were remanded and scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan NewsInvestigationAttempted MurderSaskatchewan RCMPSearch WarrantAhtahkakoop Cree NationAhtahkakoop RCMP
