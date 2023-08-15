2 men from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation arrested after search warrant executed

See more sharing options

Saskatchewan RCMP say police arrested two men from the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation after a search warrant was executed.

“As a result, two adult males were arrested without incident,” police stated. “Officers located and seized six firearms following a thorough search of the residence.”

According to a release, on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., Ahtahkakoop RCMP, along with officers from the Battlefords RCMP Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and the Saskatchewan RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at a residence located on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

Dominic Ahenakew was arrested on outstanding warrants for attempted murder, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police also arrested 32-year-old Lanny Joseph, who had several outstanding warrants unrelated to the attempted murder investigation.

Joseph faces 12 charges, including assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, fleeing from police, and break and enter.

Both Ahenakew and Joseph were remanded and scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Tuesday.