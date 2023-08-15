Menu

Canada

All charges, including sexual assault, dropped against Regina man

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 2:28 pm
Officials from the Court of King's Bench dropped all charges against 34-year-old Joel Kerry Maurer, who was charged with sexual assault against a woman in Regina last year.
Officials from the Court of King's Bench dropped all charges against 34-year-old Joel Kerry Maurer, who was charged with sexual assault against a woman in Regina last year. Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press
Joel Kerry Maurer, 34, of Regina no longer has any criminal charges against him.

Officials from the Court of King’s Bench told Global News all charges were dropped against Maurer “due to a lack of evidence.”

Maurer had been charged with sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman in Regina on May 9, 2022.

He was also charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and injuring a law enforcement animal.

Regina crime rate ranks 7th across Canada in 2022

with files from Aishwarya Dudha

