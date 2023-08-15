All charges, including sexual assault, dropped against Regina man

See more sharing options

Joel Kerry Maurer, 34, of Regina no longer has any criminal charges against him.

Officials from the Court of King’s Bench told Global News all charges were dropped against Maurer “due to a lack of evidence.”

Maurer had been charged with sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman in Regina on May 9, 2022.

He was also charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and injuring a law enforcement animal.

— with files from Aishwarya Dudha