Man in custody after allegedly using bear spray on people at Toronto restaurant

Toronto police say a 45-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly “spraying bear spray at people” in a restaurant.
Police said officers were called to the Nassau Street and Augusta Avenue area in Kensington Market at around 12:01 p.m.
Investigators said multiple 911 calls were made. People reported a man was allegedly using bear spray on people but it is unclear how many people were sprayed.
Paramedics told Global News shortly after the incident they had taken one person to a local hospital with minor injuries but said more people were being assessed.
Police said the spray was recovered and a man was taken into custody.
“If you have been sprayed, go to a well ventilated space, control your breathing, call 9-1-1 for paramedics,” police said.
Charges have not yet been laid and police said they would not release the name of the restaurant.
