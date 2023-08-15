Menu

Canada

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times in northeast Calgary

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 12:34 pm
Calgary Police on the scene of a shooting in the Northeast. View image in full screen
Calgary police on the scene of a shooting in the northeast. Global News
A man remains in life-threatening condition after surviving a shooting in northeast Calgary Monday evening.

Police say a victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is currently in serious life-threatening condition. The shooting happened near Edmonton Trail and Mcknight Boulevard, near the Denny’s and A&W. The victim entered the Denny’s after being shot shortly before 10 p.m.

Calgary police identify victim of Market Mall shooting

Police are now on the lookout for anyone involved and say they located a burning car, believed to be the suspect vehicle in the shooting, along Greenview Drive Northeast.

More to come.

