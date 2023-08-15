Man in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times in northeast Calgary

A man remains in life-threatening condition after surviving a shooting in northeast Calgary Monday evening.
Police say a victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is currently in serious life-threatening condition. The shooting happened near Edmonton Trail and Mcknight Boulevard, near the Denny’s and A&W. The victim entered the Denny’s after being shot shortly before 10 p.m.
Police are now on the lookout for anyone involved and say they located a burning car, believed to be the suspect vehicle in the shooting, along Greenview Drive Northeast.
More to come.
