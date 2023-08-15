Truck driver charged as police investigate fatal crash in Woolwich Township

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a fatal crash in Woolwich Township.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Listowel Road and Floradale Road near Elmira Monday afternoon.

Investigators with Waterloo regional police say around 5:20 p.m., a transport truck going east on Listowel collided with a GMC pickup truck that had stopped at the intersection for other traffic.

They say the driver of the pickup, a 46-year-old man from Woolwich Township, died at the scene. The 56-year-old driver of the transport truck was not hurt.

Investigators say the section of road was closed for several hours as crews worked to clean up a large fuel spill.

The investigation has resulted in charges against the driver of the transport truck. He will be in court on Aug. 31.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may dashcam footage to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9997 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.