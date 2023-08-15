Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Truck driver charged as police investigate fatal crash in Woolwich Township

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 15, 2023 10:30 am
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Brampton, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a fatal crash in Woolwich Township.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Listowel Road and Floradale Road near Elmira Monday afternoon.

Investigators with Waterloo regional police say around 5:20 p.m., a transport truck going east on Listowel collided with a GMC pickup truck that had stopped at the intersection for other traffic.

They say the driver of the pickup, a 46-year-old man from Woolwich Township, died at the scene. The 56-year-old driver of the transport truck was not hurt.

Investigators say the section of road was closed for several hours as crews worked to clean up a large fuel spill.

Trending Now

The investigation has resulted in charges against the driver of the transport truck. He will be in court on Aug. 31.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may dashcam footage to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9997 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

More on Canada
Fatal CrashKitchener newsWaterloo Regional Policetransport truckPickup TruckWoolwich TownshipElmira
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices