Environment Canada issues heat warning for Calgary, Southern Alberta

As temperatures get set to rise this week, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for Calgary and several Southern Alberta communities.

According to a bulletin on the warning, forecasted high temperatures near 30 C will stick around for most of the week, with overnight lows hovering around 14 degrees.

“These hot temperatures will persist until mid to late this week before cooler temperatures arrive,” the weather warning said.

People are encouraged to take a series of precautions when outside during the scorching temperatures including taking frequent breaks from the heat, rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day, and staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Officials with the City of Calgary are also sharing tips with the public to help beat the heat, including a list of designated cooling stations across the city like libraries, community centres, splash parks and pools.

There are also water stations set up at six locations to keep people and pets hydrated, with water fountains, a bottle-filling nozzle and a misting function included on each station.

Coby Duerr, the city’s deputy chief of Emergency Management Operations, told Global News that Calgarians are encouraged to look out for vulnerable neighbours, family and friends during the hotter temperatures this week.

“It takes all of us to build a community. People helping people is what’s really going to help everybody,” Duerr said.

“If you have a neighbour that you know is an older person that maybe doesn’t have air conditioning, don’t hesitate to reach out and have a conversation and check in to see how they’re doing and see if they need support.”

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Shane Paton, a public information officer with EMS, said it’s important for people to understand the signs of those heat-related illnesses.

“People may develop headaches, become nauseous, experience some vomiting, profuse sweating and maybe some chills,” Paton told Global News.

“As that progresses into heat stroke, they may become disoriented, lose consciousness.”

Paton said the best way to prevent heat-related illness is to get in the shade, remove tight-fitting clothing and drink water or a sodium-based sports drink to increase electrolytes.

He also recommended people wear more loose-fitting clothing and larger-brimmed hats.