Calgary installing water stations for pedestrians, pets

Calgarians are getting some help to beat the heat this summer.

The City of Calgary is installing temporary water stations in six locations that see high amounts of pedestrian traffic.

Each station includes a drinking fountain, a water bottle filling station, a pet water fountain and overhead misting, and is designed with accessibility in mind.

A push button activation automatically turns off after a few seconds, with water coming from fire hydrants.

“We want to ensure people can safely enjoy summer in Calgary,” Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a statement. “The stations will provide access to water in areas that typically receive high foot traffic to help residents, visitors and four-legged friends stay hydrated and cool when the temperature rises.”

The first water station was installed on the sidewalk along Riverfront Avenue Southeast, just west of the 4th Avenue overpass. The rest of the stations will be installed in the coming days, staying in place until mid-September:

418 Riverfront Ave SE (west of Reconciliation Bridge)

898 16 Ave SW (near Tomkins Park)

1220 9 Ave SW (south side of Shaw Millennium Park)

688 5 St. SW (near the provincial Court House)

800 1 St. SW (near the Hudson Bay Building downtown)

and a sixth location to be determined

Supply chain issues delayed the installation of the temporary water stations this year.

The city’s deputy chief of emergency management operations said the locations are part of a pilot to gauge the water stations’ usage in the locations.

“Drinking water and misting yourself can help bring your core body temperature down, which can help prevent dangerous heat-related illnesses during high temperatures,” Coby Duerr said.

The city shared other tips to stay safe in extreme heat, including:

Avoid working or exercising intensely during heat events wherever possible, and to take breaks indoors or in the shade. Dress for the weather by wearing loose fitting clothes, a brimmed hat and UVA and UVB protected sunglasses.

Pay attention to weather forecasts, wear sunscreen and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle or in direct sunlight.

Check regularly on people who are more vulnerable to the dangers of heat: elderly, infants, people who live alone or with health concerns.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency, and 911 should be called immediately if you or anyone you’re with experience symptoms.