Downtown Calgary CTrain stations were briefly closed on Monday afternoon after an emergency involving a pedestrian.

According to a tweet by YYC Transportation at 3:11 p.m., the incident happened on Seventh Avenue and First Street Southeast.

Calgary Transit briefly closed the CTrain stations in the downtown core in response to the incident.

ALERT: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on 7 Ave and 1 St SE. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians.. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/rrbqe9rwWo — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) August 14, 2023

More to come…