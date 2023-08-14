A riverside walkway in Ahuntsic-Cartierville? Local politicians say it’s time

Send this page to someone via email

Politicians from all levels of government have joined their voices to ask Hydro-Québec to do its part in the creation of a new riverside walkway along theRivière-des-Prairies in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

“Montreal is an island and sadly we don’t have access to this magnificent place, this magnificent river and we think this is the moment to make it happen,” says Haroun Bouazzi, the MNA for the area.

Bouazzi says it’s the moment because Hydro-Québec is doing work to stabilize the retaining wall upstream of the Simon-Sicard dam.

The proposed Riverwalk would begin at Ile de la Visitation and would go all the way to Gouin Park. It would be 11 kilometres long.

“Actually, all the way to Sophie-Barat school,” Bouazzi told senior residents Daniel Verdon and Camilla Dufour, who take daily walks along the water on Louis-Hébert park.

“OK, because there are missing links,” replied Verdon.

Verdon and Dufour say it’s a challenge with her wheelchair as the existing walkway is not continuous.

Having it connect all the way would be a dream, they say.

“It would mean freedom,” Dufour says.

In order to achieve the project, some residents’ properties would have to be expropriated. Others will see increased foot traffic in front of their homes.

Hydro-Québec says they can’t act as the promoter of the project. They say that local residents have told them they don’t want to sell their properties.

In a statement to Global News they wrote in part: “Hydro-Québec does have expropriation power, but we can only use it to acquire properties related to our core mission (producing, transporting and distributing electricity).

“On the other hand, if a third party (city, government, private developer, etc.) wishes to be the developer and acquire (or expropriate) the properties, Hydro-Québec offers its collaboration.”

Ahuntsic-Cartierville mayor Émilie Thuillier says the borough is on board to become that developer.

“That is why the borough is really working with Hydro-Quebec to see who is doing what in what time-lapse,” says Thuillier.

Local MP Melanie Joly says the federal government also wants to pitch in.

“Elected officials from all levels of government unite enthusiastically to support this environmental and heritage project. Citizens got together to promote the benefits of creating a boardwalk here in Ahuntsic-Cartierville,” wrote in a statement Mélanie Joly, MNA for Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Resident David Rock who walks every day along the river agrees.

“The river belongs to everybody, we should have access,” Rock says.