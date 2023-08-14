Family of missing kayaker in Vernon feeling ‘helpless’ as search comes up short

The search for the kayaker who went missing from an Okanagan lake last month has gotten to a stuttered start, but hope among his family that there will be closure still lingers.

Nidia Buruca Majano is the sister of Eli Buruca, the kayaker who went missing during a sudden July 24 storm and is now presumed dead. She has been searching the depths of Kalamalka Lake with the Ralstons, a couple from the U.S. who specialize in underwater searches, since last Monday and as of yet it’s been to no avail.

“We ‘ve encountered a lot of issues,” Majano said.

Majono said a generator was stolen, and there were issues with electrical interference distorting sonar images, to begin with. A cadaver dog has also been sent out to scour the area and has, thus far, had no success.

“So we’ve come across a lot of little problems along the way, but have continued searching,” she said.

That said, they still go out every single day at 7 a.m. with Gene and Sandy Ralston and continue the search.

That perseverance, however, has not come easily.

“It is frustrating, and makes you feel even more helpless, ” she said.

“You know we’re trying everything we can, and it’s still not working…It’s really hard, coming out every single day and hoping that we’re going to come across him and we don’t go. We go home at the end of the day and, think, ‘Nothing came of that,’ and it’s really hard on my family.”

With that in mind, Majano is turning to the community and asking, again, if those who saw anything can share that information.

“If someone saw them and can confirm the location, and it doesn’t match up with what we thought it was, it gives us a new area to look into,” she said.

It could help with the Ralsons’ search. The Ralstons use a specialized towed sonar device which will help cover a larger area and have taken part in recovery missions in the valley on Okanagan Lake before, including one in 2013 and another in 2021.

Their time, however, is volunteered, so money is being raised to cover their basic costs.